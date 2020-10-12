FHP releases photo of truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released the image of a truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Manatee County.
Officers say a black and orange Ford F-150 Pickup - Harley Davidson Edition was traveling northbound on 14th Street (U.S. 41) approaching Bayshore Gardens Parkway. A pedestrian was attempting to cross the six travel lanes of 14th Street near Bayshore Gardens Parkway. The truck struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Manatee County EMS. The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or witnessed the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Please call *FHP (*347) on any cellular device or 239-938-1800
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.