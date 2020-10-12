FHP: 2 arrested for speeding over Skyway Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) – A man and a woman were arrested Sunday for racing on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say they arrested 28-year-old Danielle Hebner and 32-year-old Francisco Pavez for reckless driving around 5:45 p.m. in St. Petersburg.
According to FHP, a trooper spotted the two drivers weaving in and out of traffic, racing and trying to pass each other while driving northbound on the Skyway Bridge around 5:30 p.m.
The FHP report says the speed limit in the area was 65 mph. Hebner clocked in at 117 mph. Pavez clocked in at 108 mph.
Hebner was driving a dark-colored hatchback Subaru Impreza WRX STI and Pavez was driving a red coupe Eagle Talon.
Both vehicles were impounded.
FHP says Hebner lives in Bellaire Bluffs and Pavez lives in New Port Richey. Hebner and Pavez were released from the Pinellas County Jail around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, each on at $400 cash bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
