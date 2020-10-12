FDOH releases latest COVID-19 numbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 736,024 total positive cases of COVID-19.
It’s an increase of 1,533 cases. The positive cases include 726,934 Florida residents.
Florida resident deaths has reached 15,412 and 188 non-Floridians have died as a result of COVID-19. It’s an increase of 48 deaths since Sunday, but that does not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 12,173 Residents: 12,044 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 129
Conditions and Care Deaths: 303 Hospitalizations* Residents: 838 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,609 (47%) Female: 6,306 (52%) Unknown/No data: 129 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,216 (10%) White: 6,424 (53%) Other: 2,091 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,313 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,548 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 5,633 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,863 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,684 Residents: 8,604 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 80
Conditions and Care Deaths: 286 Hospitalizations* Residents: 710 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 3,980 (46%) Female: 4,546 (53%) Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)
Race: Black: 663 (8%) White: 4,649 (54%) Other: 941 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,351 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,156 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,507 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 2,941 (34%)
