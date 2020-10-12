FDOH releases latest COVID-19 numbers

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | October 12, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 12:18 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 736,024 total positive cases of COVID-19.

It’s an increase of 1,533 cases. The positive cases include 726,934 Florida residents.

Florida resident deaths has reached 15,412 and 188 non-Floridians have died as a result of COVID-19. It’s an increase of 48 deaths since Sunday, but that does not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 12,173   Residents: 12,044   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 129

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 303   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 838     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,609  (47%)   Female: 6,306 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 129 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,216  (10%)   White: 6,424  (53%)   Other: 2,091  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,313  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,548  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,633  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,863  (24%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,684   Residents: 8,604   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 80

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 286   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 710     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 3,980  (46%)   Female: 4,546 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 663  (8%)   White: 4,649  (54%)   Other: 941  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,351  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,156  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,507  (52%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,941  (34%)

