Biden campaign releases statement on Trump visit to Florida

“President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering. But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control, no plan to protect Floridians' health care amid his attacks against the ACA, and certainly no plan to mitigate the economic impact the pandemic is having on families across Central Florida. Donald Trump won’t speak to the pain being felt by working families. The best he has mustered is, “it is what it is.” Well, it is what it is because he is who he is. I’ve helped this country recover before, and my commitment to all Floridians is to build this country back better. As President, I will deliver a swift, inclusive economic recovery that includes historic investments in small businesses, gives working families the tax relief they deserve, and creates millions of new, good-paying jobs,” reads the statement from Biden.