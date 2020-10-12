Autopsy scheduled after missing woman found in Venice lake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An autopsy will be performed Monday in the Tracey Lynn Rieker case.
Rieker had been missing since Sept. 30. On Saturday, Oct. 10, Venice Police investigators were directed to the location of a submerged vehicle in a lake in Toscana Isles in North Venice with assistance from specially trained K9s with Sarasota K9 Search & Rescue that were deployed by boat.
As investigators began to search the shoreline near where the K9s alerted, they found signs indicating a vehicle likely entered the water. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office multi-jurisdictional SURF (Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force) team responded and at approximately 11:45 a.m., divers were able to locate and recover a green Nissan Xterra in which Ms. Rieker was found deceased.
Ms. Rieker, 44, had been missing from her Venice home since Sept. 30.
