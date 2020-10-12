Amazon Prime Day is expected to be the #1 shopping day in Quarter 4

(WWSB) - According to RetailMeNot, Amazon Prime Day is expected to be the #1 shopping day in Q4, with 67% of people planning to make a purchase during Amazon Prime Day this year. Sara Skirboll, the resident Shopping & Trends expert for savings destination RetailMeNot, says more Americans are planning to shop Amazon Prime Day than Black Friday (59%) or Cyber Monday (65%).
Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories. Amazon confirmed on September 27 that Prime Day will be held on Oct. 13-14, 2020. The deals will go live starting at midnight PDT.
Amazon also hosts major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in November ahead of the holiday season.
Amazon hasn’t officially announced most specific deals, but according to Skirboll, the best Prime items to buy on Amazon Prime Day are Smart-home devices, work-from-home/remote learning essentials, kitchen appliances, home goods, fashion items, fitness items, beauty items, and electronics--like the Amazon Kindle, Fire and Echo.
