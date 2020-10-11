North Port residents come together to create an alternative Halloween event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrating Halloween will be looking a lot different this year because of COVID-19. On Thursday, North Port city officials announced the “trick or treat” at city hall is cancelled. Long time resident Justin Willis came up with “Trunk or Treat” so the community can celebrate Halloween this year.
“North Port has hosted their annual trunk or treat event for the last 14 years. It’s one of the biggest events in the city. This is the first year they will not be hosting, so when I saw that I immediately send over a message ... saying hey we’re hosting,” says Willis.
The celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct 31st near Estates Drive, followed by a Haunted Hayride at the American Legion.
Willis says there will be social distancing and masks worn to keep everyone safe
“We asked if you’re coming out there and your kids are walking. They still wear masks ... the numbers in Florida are going up so we wanna be safe with what we’re doing,” he says.
The event will run from 3 to 6, followed by the Haunted Hayride from 8 to 11.
Olde World Restaurant on 41, North Port Natural Florist in Biscayne Plaza, and The American Legion in North Port will be receiving candy donations for the event.
For more information on Trunk or Treat or the Haunted Hayride, you can contact Justin at justincodywillis@gmail.com or at 941-237-7907.
