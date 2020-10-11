First Alert Weather: Sunday, October 11, 2020 - Good beach weather tomorrow as a dry air mass settles in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Partly cloudy with a few additional showers possible through the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the mid-70s and winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
A cold front will move through the area early tomorrow morning, which will bring a bright and sunny afternoon to the Suncoast. This dry air mass will remain in place allowing for minimal rain chances through much of the workweek. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with feels-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 88-90 degrees. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 8, which will be very high.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.