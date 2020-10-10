Police: Deceased woman found inside of green Nissan Xterra in large pond in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department (VPD) is reporting that they have found the body of a dead woman inside of a green Nissan Xterra in a large pond in Venice.
Police say that on Saturday morning around 11:45 a.m., divers with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department, assisted by the FWC and VPD, located the vehicle in a pond in the Toscana Isles subdivision close to Knights Trail.
According to police, there was a dead woman inside of the vehicle and they believe that this person was 44-year-old Tracey Rieker, who was reported missing last week after not being seen since September 30th.
Rieker’s family has been notified and authorities are in the process of recovering the Xterra.
Police say this case is being treated as a traffic homicide and that this is an ongoing investigation.
We have a crew that is headed to the scene to gather more information.
