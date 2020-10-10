First Alert Weather: Saturday, October 10, 2020 - Scattered showers & storms on Sunday ahead of a weak front arriving early Monday morning

A southwesterly flow will allow scattered showers and isolated storms to move onshore and push inland throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Showers will become hit & miss during the late afternoon and early evening. Overall, expect mostly sunny skies and another warm & humid day with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Feel-like temperatures will range anywhere from 94-96 degrees. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph.