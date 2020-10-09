Venice police going door to door to see if neighbors captured anything on video in the disappearance of Tracey Rieker

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are hoping a neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured something in Toscana Isles. They have been going door to door. Family members say 44-year-old Tracey Rieker had disappeared last Wednesday sometime between 2am and 6am after leaving her home.
“Any avenue that we can get a new picture of Tracey in front of the community or someone could come forward with a different tactic we can use, it’s all been very helpful,” said Camille Rieker, Tracey’s sister-in-law.
Family members say the camera at the main entrance to the development didn’t pick up anything. They also want police to take a closer look at the construction entrance.
“Once night falls people don’t feel as safe as they should and they try to keep an eye out on comings and goings,” said Rieker.
Search dogs will be on property on Saturday trying to find the mother of four. An alert notification was also sent out to thousands of residents via email and text.
“The neighbors have been great just keep their eyes open, continue to be vigilant when you’re out and about and if you do have any footage please hand it over to the police,” said Rieker.
Tracey Rieker was driving a green Nissan Xterra. You are being asked to call police if you have any more information.
