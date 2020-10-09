Students make ‘Thank You’ cards for Sarasota Police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Faith and Blue Weekend kicks off today, Oct. 9, 2020. In honor of the National event, St. Martha Catholic School students wrote cards to Sarasota Police officers saying 'Thank You’ to Law Enforcement Officers in Sarasota County in honor of the event that will end Oct. 11, 2020.
National Faith and Blue Weekend aims to bring together hundreds of houses of worship across the country to organize local activities with their community’s law enforcement professionals.
The Sarasota Police Department shared a message on their Facebook page that read:
“Thank You to the incredible students & staff at St. Martha Catholic School for the outpouring of cards, notes, and treats for National Faith and Blue. Each note is so uplifting to our Officers and Civilians. We can’t thank you enough!”
