SRQ reports increase in traffic in September

Year-to-date figures show that airport passenger traffic is down 35.5% compared to 2019 with 900,794 passengers using the airport so far this year. October will bring additional air service with JetBlue returning flights to New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS), United Airlines adds twice daily service to Washington Dulles (IAD), and Allegiant Air adds nonstop service to Nashville (BNA). Two of the flights that were previously scheduled to return in October had their start date pushed back to November. These include Air Canada’s nonstop flight to Toronto (YYZ) and JetBlue’s nonstop flight to Newark (EWR).