Rain chances increase for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An increase in moisture will bring a better chance for scattered storms over the weekend especially inland areas late in the day.
We will see our winds switch around to the S and then to the SW which favors a few coastal showers in the late morning and early afternoon and then push inland during the mid afternoon.
The high on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80′s with the rain chance at 40% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday with most of that inland.
Cooler weather to move in late on Monday with drier air to follow on Tuesday.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 15 knots to start the day followed by S to SW later in the day at 5-10 knots. Seas will be 2-4 feet with a moderate chop.
For beaches expect to see the waves a little higher with a possibility of some rip currents possible along area beaches.
