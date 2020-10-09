Port Charlotte Man Indicted on Federal Child Pornography Charge

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, between Nov. 10, 2018 and Nov. 24, 2018, the Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover investigation into the Internet sharing of child pornography.
Police say it was determined during the investigation that the Internet sharing was coming from a home located at 22041 Beverly Avenue in Port Charlotte, Florida. On January 24, 2019, a search warrant was executed by the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the CCSO, investigators made contact and interviewed Marquise Antwone Thomas who admitted to downloading child pornography. During the search, officers found numerous files of child pornography located on scene and several computers and media devices were seized.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says over 300 images and videos were recovered from the multiple devices seized from the residence.
On October 8, 2020, Marquise Thomas was located and arrested by the CCSO Warrant Division. He is currently in jail facing federal charges of possession of child pornography with no bond.
