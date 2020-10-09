Meals On Wheels is inviting the community to donate for the holiday season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals On Wheels of Sarasota is inviting the community to bring a little extra comfort and holiday cheer to neighbors in need through its annual Share the Love Holiday Gift Drive.
The organization delivers hot meals and warm smiles daily to more than 1,000 homebound seniors, veterans, children and families. Now, they are accepting donated gifts through Saturday, November 28. In addition to facing hunger, many clients are alone and isolated, and the gift bags they receive brighten their holidays and let them know they are not forgotten.
“The holidays can be difficult for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones – especially now, during the pandemic. Even a small gift makes a world of difference for the homebound,” says Marjorie Broughton, the executive director of Meals On Wheels Sarasota. “This is a particularly gratifying time of year because we get to see the joy they feel when they are remembered during the holidays.”
New gifts may be dropped off at Meals On Wheels of Sarasota (421 N. Lime Ave.), Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Gifts may also be dropped off at Sunset Subaru (7611 South Tamiami Trail) and TD Bank (3450 Clark Road).
Meals On Wheels clients, who range in age from 3 to 105, receive meals because they are physically or mentally impaired and unable to prepare meals or go to a food pantry or grocery store. Hundreds of volunteers help prepare, pack and deliver heart-healthy meals, six days a week, throughout the year. In August, a wish list was distributed and then gathered to help generous donors choose gifts that mean the most to clients.
2020 HOLIDAY WISH LIST
Adult coloring books/coloring pencils
Combs and brushes
Deodorant
First aid kits
Large print playing cards
Liquid and bar soap for bathing
Magnifying lenses
Nail files and nail clippers
Shampoo and conditioner
Small calendars
Small flashlights with batteries
Socks
Tissues – boxes or packs
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Writing pads, notecards, postcards and stamps
Toys appropriate for children between 3 and 16 years of age will also be welcomed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.