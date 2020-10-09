Largest off-road park in Florida to open this weekend in Punta Gorda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park opens Oct. 9. The park is formerly known as Florida Tracks and Trails and will reopen under different ownership.
The off-road park is said to be the only park of its kind in the entire south east of the United States. It’s the largest off-road park in Florida.
Under the park’s new ownership, the park has been renovated. New tracks, trails, and experiences have been added.
The grand opening is open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.