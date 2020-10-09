Judge refuses to extend voter registration deadline

Elections officials testified that a surge of voter registrations after an extension of the deadline could result in voters showing up at voting precincts before their names appear on elections supervisors' voting rolls. Those voters would have to cast provisional ballots, which could slow down the process for other voters. Provisional ballots also take longer to tabulate by elections supervisors, who are already overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of mail-in ballot requests and heightened mistrust of the outcome of the contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.