Holmes Beach Police warn residents of political sign thefts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holmes Beach Police officials are reminding residents that stealing political signs is a criminal offense. They also reminded residents where signs are legally allowed to be on state roads.
Overnight, nine political signs were reported stolen and police are investigating those thefts.
The city also reminded that there are strict restrictions for where signs can be posted:
316.130 Pedestrians; traffic regulations. —(5) No person shall stand in the portion of a roadway paved for vehicular traffic for the purpose of soliciting a ride, employment, or business from the occupant of any vehicle.(6) No person shall stand on or in proximity to a street or highway for the purpose of soliciting the watching or guarding of any vehicle while parked or about to be parked on a street or highway.
316.2045 Obstruction of public streets, highways, and roads. —(1) It is unlawful for any person or persons willfully to obstruct the free, convenient, and normal use of any public street, highway, or road by impeding, hindering, stifling, retarding, or restraining traffic or passage thereon, by standing or approaching motor vehicles thereon, or by endangering the safe movement of vehicles or pedestrians traveling thereon; and any person or persons who violate the provisions of this subsection, upon conviction, shall be cited for a pedestrian violation, punishable as provided in chapter 318.
