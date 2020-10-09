Health Officials of Charlotte County issue mosquito-borne illnesses advisory

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) -There is an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Charlotte County, reported by The Florida Department of Health. A human case of West Nile illness has been confirmed and there’s concern more residents will become ill.
The risk of transmission to humans has increased as a chicken has tested positive for the West Nile virus infection. Charlotte County Mosquito Control and the DOH-Charlotte continue surveillance and prevention efforts.
DOH-Charlotte reminds residents and visitors to be conscious and avoid being bitten by mosquitos by taking basic precautions to help limit exposure.
To protect yourself from mosquitos always remember to “Drain and Cover”, click here to learn more.
