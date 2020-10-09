First Alert Weather: Delta will make landfall today and drag a cold front through the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As major Hurricane Delta closes in on a landfall later this afternoon or evening, we continue to have reduced rain chances on the Suncoast today. The greatest impact on the Suncoast from Delta will be the coastal wave action that will bring a high risk of rip currents for today and the weekend. As Delta moves northeast after landfall the moisture will increase on the Suncoast and weekend rain chances will rise.
Delta will drag a cold front past the Suncoast on Monday and reduce humidity a bit and rain chances will once again go down. A second front will approach on Wednesday and that will draw down significantly drier air and somewhat cooler air.
