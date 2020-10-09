FDOH reports 728,921 cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 728,921cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Of those confirmed cases, 720,001 involved Florida residents.
The state is also reporting 15,186 Florida resident deaths and 186 non-resident deaths. It’s an increase of 118 deaths since Thursday. Increases in death totals do not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, just that the cause of death was received by the Department of Health.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,999 Residents: 11,873 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 126
Conditions and Care Deaths: 300 Hospitalizations* Residents: 835 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,551 (47%) Female: 6,213 (52%) Unknown/No data: 109 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,201 (10%) White: 6,339 (53%) Other: 2,076 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,257 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,529 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,557 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,787 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,564 Residents: 8,498 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 66
Conditions and Care Deaths: 280 Hospitalizations* Residents: 703 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 3,917 (46%) Female: 4,500 (53%) Unknown/No data: 81 (<1%)
Race: Black: 644 (8%) White: 4,536 (53%) Other: 934 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,384 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,136 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,387 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 2,975 (35%)
