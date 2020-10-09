Biden, Trump campaigns focus on Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the outset of their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. (Source: Pool Photo)
By ABC7 Staff | October 9, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 10:41 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is front and center once again as the country approaches the Nov. 3 general election.

On Friday morning at 11:30, the Biden campaign will host a campaign event right here in Sarasota. Biden for President Florida will hold “We Know Joe Will Support Working Families” in-person press conferences with leaders across the state. The former Vice President will not be at the event.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Tampa for the “Fight Against Socialism” rally. For info on how to attend, click here.

Other events are upcoming for both candidates. Click here for the Biden campaign and here for President Trump.

