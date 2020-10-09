Biden, Trump campaigns focus on Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is front and center once again as the country approaches the Nov. 3 general election.
On Friday morning at 11:30, the Biden campaign will host a campaign event right here in Sarasota. Biden for President Florida will hold “We Know Joe Will Support Working Families” in-person press conferences with leaders across the state. The former Vice President will not be at the event.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Tampa for the “Fight Against Socialism” rally. For info on how to attend, click here.
