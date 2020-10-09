Appeals court sides with state in school re-opening fight

“To measure whether the public school system is ‘safe’ and ‘secure,’ the trial court would need to identify standards to make that measurement --- beginning by evaluating the risks posed by COVID-19,” Friday’s decision said. “And even if the trial court were qualified to isolate and weigh the safety risks posed by the virus, whether it is safe enough to reopen schools is not a binary question answered with a simple yes or no based on the latest public health metrics on COVID-19. The court would still need to consider many other factors to determine whether the state met its obligation to provide for safe and secure schools.”