World Trade Organization will be led by a woman for the first time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/AP) - According to the Associated Press, The World Trade Organization announced Thursday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time. The race is expected to end in the coming weeks. They were picked out of a pool of five candidates.