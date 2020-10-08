And the winner is...

Congratulations to the city of Venice , along with the many tireless volunteers from the Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI), team KVB (Keep Venice Beautiful), and Venice in Bloom. These groups played instrumental roles in helping the city achieve these honors. America in Bloom executive director, Laura Kunkle, says, “America in Bloom is helping communities of all sizes achieve their potential. Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year’s group is remarkable. These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live and visit. Congratulations to Venice for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant.”