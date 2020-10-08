Sheriff: Trio steals cash from Bradenton man at hotel

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including a sex worker, were arrested for Armed Robbery at a Bradenton hotel.
Billiejean Burdette, Bruce Verdun, and Utopia Goodman have been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery after allegedly stealing cash from a man who hired Billiejean as a prostitute.
On Oct. 4, 2020, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Room 224 of the Magnusson Hotel located at 6111 14th St. W. in reference to an armed robbery.
When deputies arrived, they met with the victim who told officers he picked up a prostitute who he only knew as “BJ”. The man told officers that he showed BJ $1,500 in cash and BJ called someone. The victim said once he and BJ went into the hotel room at Magnusson Hotel, they heard a knock at the door.
Police say Utopia and Bruce entered the room and pulled out a firearm and demanded that the victim give them his cash. Police say Billiejean grabbed the money from the victim’s front left pocket. The three left the room and fled the scene.
