Tampa pill mill owners sentenced to prison for illegal distribution of opioids

According to court documents, Gonzalez served as the president and owner of HPC and in June 2011 he transferred his executive title and ownership to Colon. Gonzalez and Colon hired physicians who routinely prescribed controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purposes to their patients. They instructed HPC employees to overlook failed urine screens and by procuring MRI studies that the physicians used to justify their opioid prescriptions.