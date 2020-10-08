Suncoast sheriffs throw support behind Buchanan’s ‘Creeper ‘ Act

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriffs from the Suncoast are throwing their support behind legislation designed to outlaw the sale of sex dolls resembling children.
It’s the second version of the “Creeper Act” which passed the U.S. House in 2018 but died in the Senate. Congressman Vern Buchanan authored the legislation.
Only Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee have banned the sale of the dolls. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister have endorsed the legislation.
“Nothing is more important than making sure our children are safe,” Buchanan said. “I look forward to working with Sheriffs Wells, Knight and Chronister to protect our children from predators.”
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said, “We cannot allow predators to have access to items that support their desires to harm to children. I support Congressman Buchanan’s CREEPER Act 2.0 to ban childlike sex dolls and help protect children from predators.”
The bill has received bipartisan support. Buchanan said if the bill did not pass this year he would re-introduce it in the 2021 session of Congress as well. Specifically, the CREEPER Act would ban the importation and transportation of child sex dolls, effectively banning their sale.
