Sarasota man arrested after alleged hit-and-run argument over gas money

In a recorded statement given by the victim, Freedom picked him up in the area of Myrtle Street near Wawa on U.S. Highway 301. He did not recall why they ended up in the 2900 block of North Links Avenue, but recalled getting into a dispute over gas money when he asked Freeman to drive him to his mother’s house. That’s when Freeman stopped the vehicle. The victim said he got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. He stated, that’s when Freeman, who was the sole occupant and driver of the car, ran him over. After undergoing emergency surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Tuesday night, the victim was able to positively identify Freeman in a photo line-up and stated he did want to pursue criminal charges having suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg. The victim also states that on more than one occasion, Kurtis Freeman has intentionally run him over, while driving the same vehicle.