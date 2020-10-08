Sample ballots for Nov. 3 general election are in the mail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, has mailed sample ballots Thursday to all county voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
The November ballot is a multi-page, 17-inch long ballot. Turner suggests voters fill out the sample ballot to use it as a reference when they go vote.
Voters may access their sample ballots at SarasotaVotes.com from the “Precinct Finder” link at the top center of the home page. From there, enter the required information and then follow the instructions.
