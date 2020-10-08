New security measures in place at future Sarasota County School Board meetings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
After two Sarasota County School Board meetings where opponents to district policies have shown up in large groups, the board voted Tuesday night to give the superintendent authority to install greater security measures. These new security measures include wanding those who wish to attend future School Board meetings along with bag searches for any potential weapon or other prohibited items.
The last two School Board meetings have been particularly chaotic, with opponents to the district’s mask policy disrupting the proceedings on September 15th, and those same protesters coming back in larger numbers, along with several Black Lives Matter activists, at the meeting on Tuesday.
During the most recent School Board meeting on Tuesday Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson, shared his view about extra security measures.
"We have more police officers per person protecting us than we have at any school in the district by far. What are our priorities here? Our priority here is the safety and security of the children. So, when we are concerned with the safety and security of the School Board, rather than the safety and security of the children; I think our priorities are a little whack.”
Despite Mr. Robinson’s concern, policy 8.10, approval of handheld security wands per School Board policy, would pass 4 to 1. Kelsey Whealy, Media Relations Specialist, Communications and Community Relations with Sarasota County Schools provided us with this written statement.
“At this time the district will only be wanding for potential weapons upon entering School Board meetings. There are no metal detectors being installed, and this would only mean wanding at School Board meetings, not at schools. It will cost $16.30 per hour for a security officer to utilize a wand and scan for weapons. This will be funded with Safety & Security’s budget. The wanding will start at the next School Board meeting; it will continue indefinitely, until the School Board decides & votes otherwise.”
One concerned parent told us that there needs to be more attention on the safety of the students at each individual school, rather than just specifically at School Board meetings.
“Are they going to do something for our students too? That’s are main concern,” says Ashley Cote who is a Sarasota County parent that recently rallied outside and inside the school board meeting to encourage changing some parts of the school curriculum.
She says the new safety measures are a good way to ensure that any future gatherings or protests outside the board meetings remain peaceful and do not get out of hand. But, also mentions that these new security measures won’t stop her from attending future School Board meetings to voice her concerns.
The next Sarasota County School Board meeting is scheduled in about two weeks. We have reached out to the opposing group who were involved at the School Board meeting rally’s, and have yet to receive a response.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.