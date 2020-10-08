New details continue to emerge in the search for a missing Venice woman

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - 44-year-old Tracey Rieker has been missing since last Wednesday morning. Her husband Christian says that she left her Toscana Isles home sometime between 3am and 6am and hasn’t been seen since.
“it’s heart wrenching really, we feel very helpless," said Beth Spurry, Tracey’s foster sister. "We keep looking for any kind of a clue, even incredibly remote and far fetched becomes a thread of hope. We just want to know that she’s safe, bring her home to her husband and her beautiful children.”
Family members say they have now hired a private investigator to help with the search. They tell ABC7, she would visit the beach frequently as well as church. They say that Rieker had been very stressed out lately, not eating and not getting much sleep.
“It’s been extremely difficult trying to answer some of the questions of the older children that know that she’s missing, trying to make sense of anything,” said Camille Rieker, Tracey’s sister-in-law. “There’s literally been no answers and no solid leads, it’s been frustrating.”
The mother of four is described as having blonde hair, standing around 5′3″ weighing 120 pounds. She does have a tattoo of a heart on her ring finger.
“We’ve had a huge outpouring from the community, we’ve had people offer up search dogs and drones, so please keep that coming," said Rieker. "There are a lot of lakes around the community, so I don’t know if there are any divers out there.”
Police are following all leads. If you have any more information on Tracey’s whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact the authorities immediately.
