Manatee County Schools looks at what steps to take during second quarter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board held a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss how to move forward with the rest of the school year. The big question: are all students there ready to go back to the classroom full time?
“Was it easy, was it challenging, did they have issues with internet?” said board member Dr. Scott Hopes.
Those were some of the questions that were asked in a survey put out by the district last month. This questionnaire was for parents and it’s helping school officials get an idea of how this new learning experience under the pandemic has gone so far.
“A number of parents have a new comfort level with how the district has been managing the SARS virus, COVID-19 in the district,” he said.
Hopes also said the district received positive feedback from parents who took the survey.
“A good number have opted or have expressed a good interest of having their students come back at five days a week,” Hopes told ABC7.
Right now, students in Manatee County are either full-time in school, full-time distance learning or a combination of the two with a hybrid schedule. Last month, we spoke to a parent who says she has been keeping track of the coronavirus cases at the district closely to see how the first quarter was going for in school learning. She says she now feels comfortable sending her kids back to school.
“We expected to be some outbreaks on the school which we’ve been pleasantly surprised that the masking and the cleaning on behalf of the different schools in our district have prevented from being widespread outbreaks. In fact, we’re now comfortable sending them back,” said Mimi Scheffer.
Now the question is: what happens next?
“Once the board gives some direction, then the superintendent and her staff have to figure out how do you accommodate these students that want to come back on campus because we have to deal with bussing and transportation, we’ll have to deal with scheduling classes, coordinating schedules and find out how much more staff we need in the schools,” said Hopes.
The school board will continue their discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 13th during their regular meeting.
