Foreclosure lawsuit filed against popular farm in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Synovus Bank out of Georgia has filed foreclosure papers against Hunsader Farms, Inc. Also listed on the lawsuit is Michael Hunsader, Constance M. Hunsader, Cathie Marie Raye, and David J. Hunsader for all sums due under the Loan One Note. The bank is looking to recover more than $250,000.00, exclusive of interest, attorneys' fees and costs.
According to court documents, the defendants are accused of not paying back multiple loans.
Hunsader Farms got its start in 1967 by the three Hunsader brothers. The operation prospered and grew, and in 1990 was handed down to their sons who gave it the name Hunsader Farms.
The Farm is known for their many events and activities. In 1990 the Farm built Farm Market, then added the petting zoo in 1991. In 1992, Hunsader Farms hosted its first Pumpkin Festival, while the summer of 1995 was spent building a playground and picnic area for families.
ABC7 reached out to the Hunsader Farms, but was unable to get a comment.
