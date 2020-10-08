Foreclosure lawsuit filed against popular farm in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Synovus Bank out of Georgia has filed foreclosure papers against Hunsader Farms, Inc. Also listed on the lawsuit is Michael Hunsader, Constance M. Hunsader, Cathie Marie Raye, and David J. Hunsader for all sums due under the Loan One Note. The bank is looking to recover more than $250,000.00, exclusive of interest, attorneys' fees and costs.