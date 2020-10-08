Florida DOH reports 3,306 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,306 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total to 726,013 cases involving 717,148 residents.
15,068 Florida residents have died and 186 non-residents have died in state since March. Increases in death tolls do not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,943 Residents: 11,817 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 126
Conditions and Care Deaths: 300 Hospitalizations* Residents: 831 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,523 (47%) Female: 6,186 (52%) Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,199 (10%) White: 6,305 (53%) Other: 2,060 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,253 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,516 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,509 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,792 (24%)\
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,518 Residents: 8,452 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 66
Conditions and Care Deaths: 278 Hospitalizations* Residents: 700 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 3,894 (46%) Female: 4,472 (53%) Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)
Race: Black: 640 (8%) White: 4,500 (53%) Other: 927 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,385 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,130 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,347 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 2,975 (35%)
