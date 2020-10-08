Florida DOH reports 3,306 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 8, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 1:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,306 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total to 726,013 cases involving 717,148 residents.

15,068 Florida residents have died and 186 non-residents have died in state since March. Increases in death tolls do not indicate that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,943   Residents: 11,817   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 126

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 300   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 831     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,523  (47%)   Female: 6,186 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,199  (10%)   White: 6,305  (53%)   Other: 2,060  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,253  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,516  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,509  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,792  (24%)\

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,518   Residents: 8,452   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 66

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 278   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 700     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 3,894  (46%)   Female: 4,472 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 86 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 640  (8%)   White: 4,500  (53%)   Other: 927  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,385  (28%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,130  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,347  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,975  (35%)

