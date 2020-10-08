First Alert Weather: Several dry days due to Hurricane Delta before a series of cold fronts brings changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Hurricane Delta will remain far from the Suncoast it will have impacts on our weather. Similar to Hurricane Laura, which hit the same general location where Delta is forecast to make landfall, wave action propagating outward and across the Gulf will produce an increasing risk of rip currents for the Suncoast into the weekend. For several days we have a reduced rain chance as dry air around the edge of Delta flows in. Surface humidity will remain high enough to bring feels like temperatures up to near 100, even though rain chances will be held to near 10% today. Over the weekend the dry air is replaced by an east coast trough of low pressure that will rapidly weaken Delta and eventually absorb the storm. This process will spread moisture across Florida and stream winds in from the southwest. Our rain chances will then go up.