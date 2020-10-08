Delta set to slam ashore into SW Louisiana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 2020 the year that keeps bringing bad news will continue to do that for the people in Lake Charles LA. Electricity has just been restored to 100% of the people who live there on Monday from hurricane Laura 6 weeks ago.
With winds expected to be up past 100 mph as it makes landfall late Friday afternoon you can bet a majority of the folks will once again be without power again on Saturday.
Some of the moisture left behind from Delta will bring swing toward our area over the weekend which will increase our rain chances on both days.
For Friday expect mostly sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 once again with a heat index approaching 100 by mid afternoon.
Saturday winds will switch around to the S and SW which will bring a chance for a few morning showers near the coast and then the main focus will be inland later in the day pushing toward the east coast later in the evening. We will see partly cloudy skies through the day and highs in the upper 80′s.
Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for anytime showers can be expected with a high in the upper 80′s.
Look for drier air to settle in on Monday and the rain chances dropping early next week.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 15 knots dropping to 5-10 in the afternoon. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays.
