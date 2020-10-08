Commissioner Nikki Fried proclaims ‘Malnutrition Awareness Week' in Florida

“Malnutrition is a growing crisis in our nation, which continues to be exacerbated by economic disparities, food insecurity, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared Commissioner Fried. “I’m proud to proclaim this week as Malnutrition Awareness Week in the state of Florida. It’s crucial that we raise awareness and help educate Floridians on the dangers of malnutrition and its devastating impact on children, adults, and especially the elderly.”