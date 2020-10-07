Same treatments President Trump received while fighting COVID are being used in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The same treatments President Trump received while fighting COVID-19 are being used here locally at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Doctors with SMH say patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are eligible to receive Remdesivir, an antiviral medicine.
If a patient needs additional medicine they can receive antibodies, either through Convalescent Plasma or enroll in a clinical trial of the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail.
The President received the Regeneron Cocktail and Remdesivir, as well as Dexamethasone, an older steroid that has been used for decades.
Sarasota Memorial has been participating in clinical trials of the Regeneron antibody cocktail since July, and has since expanded from inpatients to outpatients and even healthy adults who have been exposed to a household contact with COVID-19.
“Since these are not FDA approved therapies, it’s a discussion. Its these are the risks, these are the benefits, this is what we know about the drug and their side effects and there’s a lot that we don’t know,” said Dr. Kirk Voelker, the Director of Clinical Research at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “So it’s a discussion and none of them are set in stone. Anything we give that has a possible side effect requires a discussion.”
Dr. Voelker says while these treatments look promising, he cannot say they are just yet scientifically.
