North Port teen dies in South Carolina falls tragedy

The teen and his family are members of the New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte. Church leadership sent a condolence message to parishioners Tuesday, reading, in part: “We are sad to inform you that Isaiah Oertel, the 14-year-old son of Dennis and DeAnn Oertel passed away suddenly in a tragic accident Monday, October 5. We will keep you informed as service arrangements are made to honor Isaiah’s life. Please keep Isaiah’s parents along with his two sisters Savanna, age 17 and Breanna, age 15 in your prayers as they process through such a tragic loss.”