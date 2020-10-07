Nominate active military members, veterans for our new ‘Salute the Suncoast’ segment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and Bullseye Home Services are committed to honoring local veterans and active duty service members in a new segment airing on ABC7 called, “Saluting the Suncoast.”
If you have a loved one serving in the U.S. military or perhaps you want to honor a local veteran – now you can! Send them a salute!
Share your pictures and videos of the service members you love or put yourself on camera and include a shout-out.
You can email your tribute to Jacqueline.Matter@gray.tv or reach out on social media to @JMatter_TV on Twitter, Jacqueline Matter ABC7 on Facebook.
Don’t forget to post it on social media with the hashtag #SaluteTheSuncoast.
Please include the name and rank of the person you are saluting, details on their service and why they are special to you.
Your Salute the Suncoast could end up on ABC7 News at 7 with Jacqueline Matter airing every Thursday at 7pm.
