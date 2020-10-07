Missing endangered alert issued for Charlotte County man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered persons alert. They are searching for 50-year-old Todd Morgan.
Todd Morgan was last seen Wednesday morning around 7:40am in the area of Hallcrest Terrace and Loveland Blvd. He is wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans. Todd is 6′3″ with a thin build weighing roughly 160lbs.
Anyone with information if urged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
