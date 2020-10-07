Manatee County Historical Records Library Celebrates Family History Month

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - October is Family History Month and this year, during the week of October 12 – 17 from 9:00 am – noon, the Manatee County Historical Records Library is presenting special appointments that focus on local genealogy and historical research.
For those who call ahead and register for an appointment, staff will provide a tour of the library and show participants how to use the resources available, as well as help them research their own Manatee County family history or another local historical topic.
All research must be based within the Manatee County region, which also includes Desoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Glades County and Charlotte County from 1855-1887 and Sarasota County from 1855-1921.
“We are proud of the documents that we have collected within the Manatee County Historical Records Library and grateful to the historians and genealogists who worked to save them,” said Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “There is nothing like holding the marriage license or the last will and testament of your ancestors to make you appreciate your family and your past. At the Manatee County Historical Records Library, we make stories come alive. During this workshop, we will help attendees make their own stories more relevant.”
Located at 1405 Fourth Ave. W. in Bradenton, the Manatee County Historical Records Library offers researchers governmental records dating back to 1855. Deed books, marriage licenses, probate files, court records, County Commission minute books, aerial maps, Sanborn Fire Insurance maps, historic maps, plat maps, tax cards, general directories, school yearbooks, school attendance records and voter registration books are among the items available to researchers. The library also houses the Herb Loomis Manatee County Postcard Collection. In addition to these resources, the library is pleased to provide researchers on site access to Ancestry.com as well.
“Becoming acquainted with our past helps to develop an understanding of those who came before us and can build a stronger connection to our community,” said Phaedra Dolan, Director of Historical Resources at the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “Whether through maps, deeds, marriage licenses, year books, newspaper articles, or photographs - these points of connection are what bring our shared history to life.”
