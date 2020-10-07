Manatee County Historical Records Library Celebrates Family History Month

“We are proud of the documents that we have collected within the Manatee County Historical Records Library and grateful to the historians and genealogists who worked to save them,” said Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “There is nothing like holding the marriage license or the last will and testament of your ancestors to make you appreciate your family and your past. At the Manatee County Historical Records Library, we make stories come alive. During this workshop, we will help attendees make their own stories more relevant.”