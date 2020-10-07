Local political expert weighs in on what to expect during Vice Presidential debate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate is the first and only debate where both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off before election day. One of the big topics on the debate stage will be the President’s response to his own coronavirus diagnosis.
ABC7 spoke to Political Science professor Frank Alcock at the New College of Florida. He said this debate will be completely different from last week’s presidential showdown where President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden kept talking over each other.
According to Alcock, now that President Trump is back at the White House battling COVID-19, a major focus will be put on the administration’s response to the pandemic and the president’s actions of leaving the hospital against the advice of many medical experts.
“You’ll hear from Kamala Harris that it’s a reckless administration that keeps doing things incoherently and recklessly. She will try to keep that frame, keep that discussion, keep that topic going. It’ll be interesting how to see how the Vice President responds,” he said.
Additionally, Alcock says there are two things both candidates need to accomplish in this debate: they will need to defend the person on top of their ticket and to discredit the other side.
“For {Pence}, his job is to try to put a coherent frame on the Trump Administration and a broader campaign strategy," he said. “For Kamala Harris, there’s an opportunity to use his style against him in order to defend the indefensible.”
You can watch the Vice Presidential debate on ABC7 on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.