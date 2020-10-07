Local musicians mourn the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen

“Eruption is like ridiculous. You know the funny thing is for a while as a guitar player, the craftsmanship of it was a blind spot for me and then when I started teaching, everybody was like ‘teach me how to play eruption,’” said Danie. “Since it wasn’t one of the bands I grew up listening to because it was way before my time, listening to that piece of music is like ridiculous, like how do you even teach anyone to play eruption?”