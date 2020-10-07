Local musicians mourn the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tributes are pouring in for Eddie Van Halen, the rock-n-roll icon who lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday at the age of 65.
Van Halen is known for his finger tapping flair and sizzling technique. He was considered one of the most iconic guitarists of all time.
“He was definitely a master in his craft," said Sean Daniel, guitarist for the band ‘Emeryld Ryders.’
ABC7′s Francesca Constantini asked him what was his first memory of Van Halen.
“‘Hot For Teacher,' 100 percent."
But one song that he will always remember is “Eruption.”
“Eruption is like ridiculous. You know the funny thing is for a while as a guitar player, the craftsmanship of it was a blind spot for me and then when I started teaching, everybody was like ‘teach me how to play eruption,’” said Danie. “Since it wasn’t one of the bands I grew up listening to because it was way before my time, listening to that piece of music is like ridiculous, like how do you even teach anyone to play eruption?”
The sound was intensified by a custom guitar Van Halen designed and built himself. He called it “The Frankenstrat” or “Frankenstein," creating a trademark for many generations to come.
“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 but obviously for me growing up in the 90′s, Van Halen was always the top tier band,” he said.
