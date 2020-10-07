Florida DOH reports 722,707 positive COVID-19 cases

Florida DOH reports 722,707 positive COVID-19 cases
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | October 7, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 12:24 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has recorded 722,707 positive cases of COVID-19 involving 713,902 residents. It’s an increase of 2,582 new cases since Tuesday.

Resident deaths have reached 14,904 and 180 non-residents have died in state since March.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,878   Residents: 11,752   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 126

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 296   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 829     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,488  (47%)   Female: 6,152 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 112 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,197  (10%)   White: 6,261  (53%)   Other: 2,053  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,241  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,498  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,469  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,785  (24%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,457   Residents: 8,391   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 66

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 271   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 694     Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 3,863  (46%)   Female: 4,443 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 85 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 633  (8%)   White: 4,468  (53%)   Other: 924  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,366  (28%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,126  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,310  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,955  (35%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.