Florida DOH reports 722,707 positive COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has recorded 722,707 positive cases of COVID-19 involving 713,902 residents. It’s an increase of 2,582 new cases since Tuesday.
Resident deaths have reached 14,904 and 180 non-residents have died in state since March.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,878 Residents: 11,752 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 126
Conditions and Care Deaths: 296 Hospitalizations* Residents: 829 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,488 (47%) Female: 6,152 (52%) Unknown/No data: 112 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,197 (10%) White: 6,261 (53%) Other: 2,053 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,241 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,498 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,469 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 2,785 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,457 Residents: 8,391 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 66
Conditions and Care Deaths: 271 Hospitalizations* Residents: 694 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 3,863 (46%) Female: 4,443 (53%) Unknown/No data: 85 (<1%)
Race: Black: 633 (8%) White: 4,468 (53%) Other: 924 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,366 (28%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,126 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,310 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 2,955 (35%)
