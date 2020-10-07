First Alert Weather: Major Hurricane Delta moves into the Gulf today and the Suncoast weather dries out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hurricane Delta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula today and emerges into the Gulf waters by evening. As this happens mid and upper wind flow brings in some drier air aloft. This will help limit rain fall today and delay the onset of showers till late in the afternoon or early in the evening. The chances for widespread thunderstorms will be low and confined to the coast but storms that do form, especially to the south, could have some gusty winds. The rain chances and surface humidity will be going up this weekend as Delta makes landfall on the northern Gulf coast and travels to our north and into the Ohio Valley. This will cause our winds to shift off the Gulf waters and sling back some high humidity air. It will also be a bit breezy starting Thursday and into the weekend on Gulf waters and boaters should bet latest forecasts before heading out.