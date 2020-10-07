First Alert Weather: Delta makes landfall in Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Delta has made landfall over Puerto Morelos Mexico this morning as a category 2 hurricane. It will cross the Yucatan Peninsula today and emerge in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. A weather station in Cancun reports winds of 84mph. Heavy rain and battering winds will last for a few hours and flash flooding will be possible. Some weakening is possible while it is over land but it forecast to regain major hurricane strength over the Gulf waters.
It is currently forecast to move toward the northern Gulf coast Friday and, after landfall, move northeast toward the Ohio Valley.
