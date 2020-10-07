First Alert Weather: Delta makes landfall in Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Delta has made landfall over Puerto Morelos Mexico this morning as a category 2 hurricane. It will cross the Yucatan Peninsula today and emerge in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. A weather station in Cancun reports winds of 84mph. Heavy rain and battering winds will last for a few hours and flash flooding will be possible. Some weakening is possible while it is over land but it forecast to regain major hurricane strength over the Gulf waters.