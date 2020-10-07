Delta to regain major status again in Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Delta has calmed down a bit to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph but those winds are expected to get back up to 115 mph as early as Friday morning as it moves over some deep warm water in the west central Gulf.
Storm surge will be the biggest threat as it makes landfall into the Louisiana coast late Friday. The surge projection is expected to be as high as 12 feet near and just to the right of the center of Delta.
There is some cooler water right off the coast of LA which should weaken the storm down to a cat. 2 storm with winds at 105 mph but still a very dangerous storm. There will be far reaching impacts from Delta as the wind field will expand prior to landfall.
We won’t see much of an impact from Delta here only some higher wave action on Friday and Saturday and an increase in moisture and instability left behind with a trough of low pressure moving in over the weekend.
Rain chances will stay low here through Friday picking up on Saturday to 40% and 50% on Sunday.
Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two in
the afternoon. The high will be near 90 with a feels like temperature approaching triple digits by mid afternoon once again.
Friday expect more of the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90′s and little chance for rain.
By Saturday we start to see an increase in cloudiness as a trough of low pressure begins to move in but it should not be a wash out on Saturday with generally partly cloudy skies expected and a 40% chance for scattered storms at anytime during the day.
Sunday we should see mostly cloudy skies at times with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
For boaters on Thursday look for winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and come down to 5-10 by the afternoon and switch to the SE early afternoon. Later in the afternoon those winds will turn to the west as the sea breeze starts to develop.
Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
